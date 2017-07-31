Rajya Sabha election: Left candidate Bikas Ranjan Bhattacharya’s nomination cancelled

The nomination of Left candidate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya was cancelled after he allegedly failed to file documents in time. (Representational purpose) The nomination of Left candidate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya was cancelled after he allegedly failed to file documents in time. (Representational purpose)

The nomination of Left leader Bikas Ranjan Bhattacharya was cancelled on Monday for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election from West Bengal after he allegedly failed to file his nomination papers on time. It was reported that Bhattacharya could not submit an additional affidavit before nominations closed at 3 pm on July 28 after which state Assembly Secretary Jayanta Koley refused to accept the affidavit from Bhattacharya. The Left Front, however, said that all the forms and affidavits had been submitted on time in the Assembly.

Left legislature party leader Sujan Chakraborty had then said that if the nomination gets cancelled, they will approach the Election Commission and challenge the decision legally. “We think we are becoming the victim of a conspiracy, some people are trying to hatch a conspiracy. There are suspicions,”Chakraborty had added.

Left picked Bhattacharya for Rajya Sabha election after Congress fielded MP Pradeep Bhattacharya as its candidate.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already extended her support to the Congress candidate and told reporters in the Assembly: “All five of our candidates will win. And we will support Congress candidate Pradip Bhattacharya for the sixth seat.”

The Congress was forced to field its candidate after the CPM central committee rejected its West Bengal unit’s proposal to send party general secretary Sitaram Yechury to Rajya Sabha for the third time.

Bikas Ranjan Bhattacharya is a former mayor of Kolkata. The elections for six Rajya Sabha seats from West Bengal will be held on August 8. Of the six seats, four are currently held by Trinamool, one by CPM and one by the Congress.

