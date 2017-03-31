Nominated Rajya Sabha MPs should participate in House: BJP leaders

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar; right, and actress Rekha; centre, have continued to show low attendance in the Parliament. While actress Hema Malini; left, said that the members must take up their roles as Parliamentarians “properly” Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar; right, and actress Rekha; centre, have continued to show low attendance in the Parliament. While actress Hema Malini; left, said that the members must take up their roles as Parliamentarians “properly”

There is “no celebrity or non-celebrity” in Parliament and every member should participate in discussions on public welfare, Union Minister Ananth Kumar on Friday said after questions were raised on absence of MPs like Sachin Tendulkar and Rekha in the Upper House.

Endorsing his views, actress-turned-BJP MP Hema Malini too suggested that the two MPs should take up their job as a Parliamentarian “fully, not half-heartedly”.

Comments from Kumar and Hema come a day after SP MP Naresh Agarwal questioned cricket icon Tendulkar and Bollywood actress Rekha over their absence from the Upper House and wondered if they should resign.

“Parliament is the highest forum to discuss people’s welfare…. For Parliament, we are all servants, there is no celebrity and non-celebrity.

“Everybody should participate and contribute,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kumar told reporters outside Parliament.

Congress leader Rajiv Shukla had on Thursday said the issue of low attendance of Tendulkar and Rekha was being raised because they are celebrities.

“There are many members who do not come to the House but the issue of their absence is not being raised. Reason being, they are not celebrities. These two are celebrities, that is why people are raising the issue,” Shukla had said.

Hema on Friday suggested that the members take up their roles as Parliamentarians “properly”.

“…once you take up this job, then you have to get into it properly, fully, not half-heartedly. That is my advice,” Malini said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now