Nominate representatives by August 6, Mahanadi Tribunal tells five state govts

The recently constituted Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal has issued notice to Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra governments to nominate their representatives by August 6 for adjudication of the Mahanadi River Water Disputes. The notice issued under Rule 4 of the Inter-State River Water Disputes Rules, 1959, said if no nominations were received by the due date, the case may be decided in the absence of any representation of state governments.

