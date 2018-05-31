Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 30, 2018
Nominate representatives by August 6, Mahanadi Tribunal tells five state govts

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: May 31, 2018 3:47:10 am
The recently constituted Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal has issued notice to Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra governments to nominate their representatives by August 6 for adjudication of the Mahanadi River Water Disputes. The notice issued under Rule 4 of the Inter-State River Water Disputes Rules, 1959, said if no nominations were received by the due date, the case may be decided in the absence of any representation of state governments.

