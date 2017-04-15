Noida: Worker falls into sewage plant well, dies, efforts on to rescue another

Rescue operation on to find the second worker in Noida on Friday. (Express/Gajendra Yadav) Rescue operation on to find the second worker in Noida on Friday. (Express/Gajendra Yadav)

A worker at a sewage treatment plant in Noida Sector 54 died while another went missing after they slipped and fell into a well on Friday evening. The body of Betwa (20) was recovered from the facility while rescue operations to find another worker —Mukund (19) — was on till the filing of this report late on Friday evening.

According to police, the incident took place between 5-6 pm, when the facility was shut. “Two workers from the plant got caught in the well at around 5.30 pm. One man slipped and the other tried to pull him out and slipped in the process. We managed to pull out Betwa. He was rushed to the district hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Suction machines to recover the other worker have been brought. The rescue operation is still underway. Both workers are from Jharkhand. Post mortem examination is being conducted, and no FIR has been lodged in the case till now,” said Vinay Singh, SHO, Noida Sector 24 police station.

Officials at NOIDA Authority said an inquiry committee under a chief engineer had been initiated and a report is expected to be submitted in seven days. Operations at the plant, with a capacity of 87 million litres daily, began six years ago. “The plant’s operations are given to a concessionaire on an annual basis. At present, contractor is a Pune-based company. As per labour laws, the company has been asked to give a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to families of each worker,” said Saumya Srivastava, DCEO, Noida Authority.

Officials said the facility has two pumps which collect sewage from the area, treat them and convert some of it to 300 kilowatts of electricity, which is used at the plant. Officials further said the premises contained two sub plants — one with a capacity of 54 MLD and the other with a capacity of 33 MLD. “The sewage plant is a master sewage pumping station and the sewage gets collected in the well. During treatment of sewage, methane gas is produced which later generates electricity,” Srivastava said.

