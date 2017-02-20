Noida: Three killed in two separate incidents of road accidents

Three persons including an engineering student of a local college were killed here in the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida in two separate incidents, the police said today.

Engineering student Shubham of a Noida engineering college was college was killed last night, when he lost control over his speeding car, which hit a tree on the central verge of the road.

Police said the boy was critically injured in the mishap with his body getting badly trapped in the vehicle, which too was badly damaged.

He was extricated out of the car and rushed to a local hospital where he was declared “brought dead,” the police said.

The other mishap took place in Dadri on national highway early today in which a truck and a tempo collided head on leading to the death of two persons, the police said adding both the mishap victims were animal traders and one of them were identified as Padm Singh.