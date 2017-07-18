Noida society violence: Mahesh Sharma sides with family as authorities raze shanties

A day after Union Minister Mahesh Sharma came out in support of the Noida family accused of assaulting a domestic worker. (File Photo) A day after Union Minister Mahesh Sharma came out in support of the Noida family accused of assaulting a domestic worker. (File Photo)

A day after Union Minister Mahesh Sharma came out in support of the Noida family accused of assaulting a domestic worker, the Noida Authority razed over three dozen shanties, belonging to majority of the agitators, reported news agency PTI. On Sunday, Sharma visited the Mahagun Moderne Society in Noida Sector 78 and told residents that it was clearly a case of “mob violence” and ensured them that the accused in the case “never get bail”. Following his comments, on Monday, authorities tore down shanties under the pretext of an anti-encroachment drive.

Sharma, while speaking to residents, had said, “There is no doubt that the family is not at fault. A few people, through NGOs, media, in the name of human rights are running their shops and trying to give a communal colour to the incident. I have told my party workers to give befitting reply to them.” Read: Makeshift shops in Noida Sector 78 demolished. Click here.

“I came here 34 years ago. Noida is the city of our dreams. The recent incident has raised questions on safety and security of citizens. It’s a matter of grave concern. Attempts are being made to give the incident a communal colour. The main culprit is still absconding,” he told PTI. “Around 500 people attacked the society, I can understand the trauma the family has gone through. It is evident that the family is not at fault. A few people, through NGOs, in the name of human rights are trying to protect the culprits . No one has the right to attack anyone by taking law into their hands. The case is clear that an armed mob came with an intent to attack the family. We are with you,” he added.

On July 12, a mob vandalised property at the Mahagun Moderne residential society after allegations were levelled against a resident for beat up and holding hostage a domestic worker from the shanty. Following the incident, two FIRs were filed; one against the accused family and another against the worker and the unidentified people in the mob.

(With inputs from PTI)

