Noida sisters ‘murder’ case: Girls found hanging faced problems at home, say police

Slippers of two sisters next to the tree where they were found hanging outside their home at Barola Village in Sector-49, Noida. (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna) Slippers of two sisters next to the tree where they were found hanging outside their home at Barola Village in Sector-49, Noida. (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna)

A day after bodies of two teenagers were found hanging from a tree in Noida, police maintained that the sisters had been facing problems at home over the last few weeks. According to police, the 18-year-old woman had gone to Mumbai with a distant relative from Bulandshahr, who is an accused in the case, earlier this month — an act which was met with criticism from her family. “When she returned, her parents were angry and her father had taken her mobile phone away,” said a police officer.

Around 6 am Tuesday, the bodies of two sisters — aged 18 and 13 — were found hanging by their dupatta outside their house in Barola village. While post-mortem report maintained that the deaths were caused by asphyxiation due to hanging, the family alleged that they were murdered by relatives from Bulandshahr. After the complaint, an FIR under IPC section 302 had been lodged against three persons.

Police said they were investigating the case from all possible angles. “An FIR was registered on Tuesday after the family filed a complaint. The postmortem report said the death was caused by ante mortem hanging. Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide but we are exploring all angles. Through phone surveillance and call details, we are ascertaining the location of the accused at the time of the incident,” said Love Kumar, Gautam Buddh Nagar SSP.

Day before deaths, father rebuked one of the girls, said don’t spoil family name, says mother

Meanwhile, police sources said that while the elder sister had been facing flak for her friendship with one of the accused, the younger sister had a fight with the oldest sister. “There are no signs of resistance on their bodies and the postmortem report points towards it being a case of suicide. They had been inside the house till about 3 am and the bodies were found hanging between 5-6 am. If it was suicide, the motive is still being ascertained. The deceased were attached to each other,” a police officer said.

Police added that the younger sister had been in an argument with her eldest sister, who is 23 years old, less than a week ago. “Neighbours had witnessed the fight and some women had tried to separate the two but it is only when some men physically held them that the fight ended. Since then, the 13-year-old had not been speaking to her eldest sister,” the officer said.

