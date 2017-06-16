Noida resident gets hoax bomb threat letter

By: PTI | Noida | Published:June 16, 2017 7:40 pm
A resident of Sadarpur Colony in Noida was in for a rude shock on Friday when he received a parcel containing a bomb-like object along with a threat letter demanding Rs 5 lakh from him. Baleshwar received the packet and the letter, which stated that a bomb had been planted in his house. He was also asked to throw the extortion sum of Rs 5 lakh in the bushes, SP (City) Arun Kumar Singh said.
A bomb disposal squad was called and it was found that the object was not a bomb, he said. Police said efforts were on to trace those who sent the parcel and the letter.
