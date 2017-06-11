Noida: Pregnant woman thrown off balcony by husband dies

Pregnant woman allegedly thrown off 4th floor building in Noida (Express Photo) Pregnant woman allegedly thrown off 4th floor building in Noida (Express Photo)

A week after a pregnant woman was allegedly thrown off the fourth floor of a building in Noida, Sector 122 by her husband, the 24-year-old died of “severe injuries that she suffered at the time of the fall”, police said.

“Babita died around 4 pm, Saturday, a week after the incident. She had suffered serious injuries and had been in a critical condition since. However, she couldn’t be saved. We arrested her husband, Amar Singh, under relevant sections of the IPC and the Dowry Act. Investigation is going on,” said Zaheer Khan, Station House Officer at Noida, Phase III police station.

Noida Police said after the incident, the woman’s husband, who works at a private firm in Delhi, was arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by her family. Police had said Babita had “injuries on her head, back and arms” and was “undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital” in Delhi. According to police, the incident took place in Ghadi Chaukhandi village in Noida, Sector 122 on June 3.

“The brother of the woman filed a complaint, wherein he alleged that Babita’s husband, mother-in-law and sister-in-law used to beat her up and that they could be behind the incident. The family also said the victim was pregnant at the time of the incident,” the SHO said.

An FIR was registered at the time under IPC sections 323 and 325 (pertaining to voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC, and Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961. Khan added that the post-mortem would take place in Delhi.

In February 2016, the woman, who hails from Nagliya Laxmanpur in Bulandshahr district, married the accused, who hails from Bijlopur in Khurja area of the same district. “Shortly after they got married, they moved to Noida. We had done everything possible for her wedding — given the groom’s family cash, and the groom a motorcycle. But they demanded a car. They began harassing my sister,” alleged Satinder Kumar, the victim’s brother. Kumar added that a little less than two weeks ago, Babita’s husband had beaten her up and the families had tried to resolve the matter.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App