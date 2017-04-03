Noida police nab drug, liquor smugglers

Several narcotic and liquor smugglers have been arrested in Noida and a large cache of drugs and alcohol has been recovered from them.

Narcotic smugglers Mohit and Rinku were arrested from Jaipuria crossing last night and 260 grams of ‘Ganja’ was recovered from them. Their interrogation revealed they used to supply Ganja to school and college students.

Police in Jewar also arrested Gaurav, Abhinav and Pink last night from Supertech Ecovillage area and recovered five cartons of smuggled foreign liquor was from them. Another liquor smuggler Nitu was arrested from Bisrakh and 96 quarter bottles of liquor were seized. Three more smugglers were arrested with 48 quarter bottles each.

Jewar police also arrested two other smugglers Rajesh and Govinda and seized a Tata truck loaded with 124 cartons of smuggled liquor.

