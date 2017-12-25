Noida Metro inaugural all-BJP affair, AAP says ‘insult’ to Delhi

Shortly after the inauguration, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia took to Twitter saying the decision to not invite Kejriwal was an “insult” to the people of Delhi. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna) Shortly after the inauguration, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia took to Twitter saying the decision to not invite Kejriwal was an “insult” to the people of Delhi. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

A row erupted Monday as the inauguration of the Magenta Line of Delhi Metro, linking Botanical Garden in Noida to Kalkaji Mandir in New Delhi, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned out to be an all-BJP affair with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal not being invited to the ceremony.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) chief Mangu Singh during a ride later on the Metro.

Shortly after the inauguration, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia took to Twitter saying the decision to not invite Kejriwal was an “insult” to the people of Delhi.

“Not calling the Delhi chief minister in an inauguration of a Delhi Metro project is an insult of the people of Delhi. There’s only one reason behind not inviting Kejriwal, the fear that he may urge the prime minister to roll back the fare hike,” Sisodia tweeted.

Of the nine stations on the Magenta Line, seven are within the boundaries of Delhi, while the remaining two are in Noida. The Kejriwal government has been at loggerheads with the Centre and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) over the recent hike in the metro fares, despite the AAP’s objections.

Modi launched the 12-km stretch of the Magenta Line, a part of the Metro’s phase-III construction, with a ride between the Botanical Garden and Okhla Bird Sanctuary stations in Noida around 1 pm — the other stations on this section are Kalindi Kunj, Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh,

Jamia Millia Islamia, Okhla Vihar, Sukhdev Vihar, Okhla NSIC and Kalkaji Mandir. While the Kalkaji Mandir station is underground, all the other stations are elevated.

After Sisodia’s tweet, AAP leaders and volunteers started tweeting with #TakeCreditButReduceFare. When reporters asked Kejriwal for comments on the issue at a Christmas event in the city, he said the occasion was not right to talk about it. He, however, retweeted Sisodia’s tweets.

Addressing a public meeting in Noida, the Prime Minister made a strong pitch for use of public transport to save on fuel and costs associated with the import of petroleum, saying travelling on a Metro train should be a “prestige issue”.

He also said good governance is possible only when the mindset of deriving personal benefit while framing policies and completing projects is shunned. “For us, decisions are about national interest and not political gains.”

“The top ten industrialists would not travel on Metro. You will. For us, riding a Metro and not driving our private vehicles should be a prestige issue,” he said. He said a multi-modal transportation system will ensure that use of fuel is cut down, which will help the common man save money and also be useful for the environment.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App