Noida man beaten, chased for objecting to men urinating in public place: Report

The men were reportedly drunk (Representational image) The men were reportedly drunk (Representational image)

A 32-year-old man was allegedly beaten up by a mob on Thursday evening after he objected to a man urinating in a public place at Sector 49 in Noida in Uttar Pradesh, according to a Hindustan Times report. This is the second incident in the country in two months.

On Thursday evening, the incident took place when advocate Gaurav Vasoya objected to a person urinating in the open following which the group, who were allegedly drunk, started beating him up, according to the police. Gaurav’s father. Kushal Pal Singh, said that when the mob started arguing, Gaurav withdrew and was on his way home when they followed him and started beating him up. “The men followed Gaurav and started beating him up. They chased him up to our house and vandalised our verandah,” Singh told the newspaper.

Singh said the men who were drunk came in cars. They hurled stones and thrashed Guarav using a plastic chair, he alleged.

The Superintendent of Police (City), Arun Kumar Singh, told HT, “A case has been registered against five people in Sector 49 police station. We are scanning the CCTV footage of the area to examine the matter.” Sector 49 SHO, Girendrapal Singh, said a complaint has been registered. “We are gathering more information about the incident. The CCTV footage shows a fight took place between the men and further investigations are on in the matter,” he said.

On May 29, a man was beaten to death after he stopped two people from urinating in public in northwest Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar area.

