Man shoots at accomplice over distribution of loot, arrested

A person, who allegedly shot at and injured one of his accomplice besides being involved in the killing of another over distribution of loot, has been arrested, police said on Thursday. Kalim was arrested from an area under Jarcha Police Station last night. The mutilated body of the deceased has also been recovered, they said.

They were all members of a gang that committed robberies at factories in Noida and Greater Noida area, especially at those dealing in copper and aluminium, police said.

The arrest was made following a complaint by Sarfaraz, who was injured in the incident, they said, adding Sajid was shot dead by one Raju, who is absconding.

DSP Rakesh Kumar said Sarfaraz alleged that on March 1, when they were coming in a car, a dispute broke out and Kalim shot at him and Sajid was shot at by Raju.

A second scuffle ensued between them when Sajid was being taken to a hospital. Though Sarfaraz managed to jump and escape from the moving car, Sajid was taken to a secluded place in Biskrakh and shot dead, the DSP said.

Later, Sajid’s body was disposed off near Chachula village, he said.

