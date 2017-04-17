Noida: ‘Hindu Yuva Vahini leader’ held in hit-and-run case

The car that had allegedly hit a motorcycle. Gajendra Yadav The car that had allegedly hit a motorcycle. Gajendra Yadav

A day after a video of an SUV — with Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV) stickers — running over a motorcycle went viral on social media, 26-year-old Ankit Chauhan of Gijnor village was arrested from Noida Sunday morning in connection with the case. Even as the HYV Noida president denied the organisation’s connection in the case, former leaders and event brochures introduce Chauhan as the outfit’s Noida general secretary.

“At 2.30 pm on April 7, in Noida Sector 56 area, there was an accident involving a Tata Safari SUV and a motorcycle. We had received a complaint from the motorcycle owner, Amarnath Jha. The vehicle was seized on Saturday and the driver has been identified as Ankit Chauhan. He was arrested Sunday morning. The complainant did not sustain any serious injuries,” said Dinesh Yadav, Superintendent of Police (SP), City.

According to police, the white Safari Storme SUV did not have any HYV stickers when it was seized.

An FIR against unknown persons has been registered under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act of endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs 50,000), police said.

However, the minute-long clip shows a man wearing a saffron scarf fixing the front bumper of the SUV before driving the car over the motorcycle. The SUV, with tinted glasses, had “Hindu Yuva Vahini” written on its windscreen and a flag on its bonnet. The right side of its rear windshield states “Noida General Secretary Hindu Yuva Vahini”.

Prior to Chauhan’s arrest, HYV president (Noida) Sachin Chauhan distanced himself and the organisation from the accident.

Maintaining that “not everyone driving a car with a HYV sticker belonged to the organisation”, he said, “Hindu Yuva Vahini has no association with the car or the person seen in the video. Police are investigating the case and we will take action against those misusing the organisation’s stickers.”

Following Chauhan’s arrest, however, Sachin Chauhan did not respond to calls or messages.

Chaman Awana, who was HYV Noida unit’s former president and currently serves as the president of the BJYM Noida unit, confirmed Chauhan’s connection to HYV. “He currently serves as the general secretary of HYV’s Noida chapter. Both Sachin and Ankit belong to Gijhor village in Noida,” he said.

Moreover, an invitation for a ‘Holi Milan’ organised by the the Noida chapter on March 10 carries a photograph of recently elected Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the names of four office bearers — Meerut zonal head Vivek Singh, Sachin Chauhan, Noida convenor Rajat Sharma and general secretary Ankit Chauhan.

On Chauhan’s association with the organisation, Vivek Singh said, “The committee was re-formed last year. As per my knowledge, there is no person by that name in Hindu Yuva Vahini at present. There might have been someone called Ankit in the former Noida committee.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now