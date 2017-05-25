Noida-Greater Noida Metro: Centre’s nod for Rs 5,503-cr rail project

THE UNION Cabinet on Wednesday approved the 30-km Noida-Greater Noida Metro Rail Project, estimated to be worth Rs 5,503 crore. The project is expected to decongest Delhi by encouraging residence and travel in the satellite towns. The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the project, which will be implemented by Noida Metro Rail Corporation Limited, jointly owned by the central and Uttar Pradesh governments. “The Metro rail connection between Noida and Greater Noida will result in people being assured about their mobility, and thus, more people will like to move to these satellite towns, thereby decongesting Delhi,” a government spokesperson said.

The project is scheduled to be completed by April, 2018, and around 70 per cent of civil work and 40 per cent of overall financial progress in the project has been completed, the spokesperson said. The project will be covered under the legal framework of Central Metro Acts, Metro Railways (Construction of Works) Act-1978, and the Metro Railways (Operation and Maintenance) Act-2002, as amended from time to time.

The government said it expects more residential and commercial complexes to develop in the region, which has an approximate population of 7.50 lakh, and that there will be less vehicular traffic. There will also be a reduction of time and cost of travel, less fuel consumption and decrease in pollution.

The project, the government said, will generate significant direct and indirect employment of skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled workers. Employment opportunities will also be generated during construction and operation phases of the project.

