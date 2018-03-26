Noida, Ghaziabad and Saharanpur rocked by three encounters in 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, three criminals have been shot dead and six persons arrested by police in seven separate encounters, ADG Kumar said. (Represetational/Files) In the last 24 hours, three criminals have been shot dead and six persons arrested by police in seven separate encounters, ADG Kumar said. (Represetational/Files)

In an encounter that lasted 25 minutes in Noida’s Sector 122 on Sunday morning, police said that wanted criminal Sarvan Chaudhary (25) was shot dead by a joint team of Uttar Pradesh Crime Branch and local police. Police said Chaudhary had a reward of Rs 1 lakh for his arrest. “We got information about the movement of the criminal, and that he was carrying a weapon. He was in a car. We gave chase, but he drove into a service lane where exchange of fire began at 6.30 am. An AK-47 and a rifle were found in the car. He was accompanied by others, but they fled. We are on the lookout for them,” said Ajay Pal Sharma, SSP of Gautam Buddh Nagar, who assisted the team, along with Prashant Kumar, ADG (Meerut zone).

The SSP said the rifle was “looted by Chaudhary in September, 2017, from Bisrakh police station”. Sharma said Chaudhary was hit on the neck, chest and head, and was rushed to a district hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Three policemen, who were injured in the encounter, are stable now, police said. “Chaudhary was wanted in cases ranging from robbery, dacoity, murder and possession of arms. Delhi Police had announced a Rs 50,000 reward for his arrest in 2017,” the SSP said.

At the spot in Noida’s Sector 122. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) At the spot in Noida’s Sector 122. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Police said that after Chaudhary’s post-mortem was conducted, the body was handed over to his family, who live in Ghaziabad’s Vijay Nagar. One of the farmers in the area said, “We went to see what happened… we just saw a car and some broken glass. There was no blood. We thought it was an accident. Someone then told us that a man had been killed.”

6 more encounters in UP, say police

In the last 24 hours, three criminals have been shot dead and six persons arrested by police in seven separate encounters, ADG Kumar said. In Ghaziabad, police said they shot dead Sonu alias Sunder (30) in Vijay Nagar. Police said Sonu, who hailed from Hapur and had a reward of Rs 25,000 for his arrest, was wanted in cases of murder and robbery. Ghaziabad police also arrested Rahul (26) of Hapur district in an encounter. Police said sub-inspector Naresh Kumar Singh sustained a bullet injury.

An AK-47 recovered. (Source: UP Police/Twitter) An AK-47 recovered. (Source: UP Police/Twitter)

Meanwhile, three persons were arrested by Noida police in two encounters. Police said Ashraf (27) and Saleem (28) were arrested in Dankaur. In the second case, police said they arrested Jitendra (27). On Saturday night, Muzaffarnagar police said they arrested two criminals, Raheesh (30) and Javed (28), in Budhana. Police said SI Sauveer Singh was injured in the cross-firing.

