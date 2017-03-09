Noida: Five juveniles arrested on gang-rape charge

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by five juveniles at Hoshiarpur village in Noida who also recorded the act, police said on Thursday.

The accused were apprehended and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board here which sent them to the remand home, they said.

SP (City) Dinesh Yadav said, a gang rape case was lodged by the victim’s father last night who claimed the girl was raped by the boys on March 5.

The victim and the accused are from the same village. The victim’s father has alleged that the accused made an MMS of the act and threatened to upload the video online and kill her and if she reported the matter to anybody.

The father claimed that the girl didn’t tell anyone about the incident out of fear but when the accused allegedly started sharing the video among their friends she informed him, police said, adding an FIR was registered on Wednesday.

The SP said the victim has been sent for medical examination.