Noida: FIR against school as 20 students fall ill after breakfast

Noida police registered an FIR against Step by Step School authorities Thursday night after 20 students fell ill. Police suspect it to be a case of food poisoning. Students of classes II and III started vomiting after having breakfast and doctors were called in to diagnose them, police said.

Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate B N Singh said an inquiry had been initiated. The school authorities did not respond to calls or messages.

Expressway Police Station SHO Vedpal Singh Pundir said, “There was no complaint to police by school authorities or parents. Information leaked around 3.30 pm after which we went to the school. The authorities were trying to hush up the matter… children were admitted to various hospitals and some were discharged.”

Noida Circle Officer City 1st, Piyush Kumar Singh said that City Magistrate Mahender Singh had gone to Step by Step School with police Thursday evening, but could not question any school staff.

“An FIR has been registered against the school authorities for food poisoning, obstructing public servant in discharge of duty, among others, based on the complaint of the City Magistrate. We still don’t know the exact number of children who fell ill after having the paranthas in their breakfast as the school has not shared any information. No parent has come forward with a complaint,” said Piyush Kumar Singh.

B N Singh said that food samples were collected from the school for testing. “I have directed the officials to get details of the students as the school is not sharing information… and have also asked the City Magistrate to investigate if there was any violation of law or obstruction in sharing information,” the district magistrate said.

Three children were admitted to Max Hospital, Noida. A press statement by Max Healthcare authorities said that while one child was discharged after treatment in the emergency room, the other two are still being treated.

