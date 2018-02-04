UP: Four policemen suspended for shooting at man in Noida, family claims ‘fake encounter’

Noida ‘fake encounter’: Heavy security has been deployed outside Fortis Hospital in Noida where Jitendra Yadav is being treated. (ANI/Twitter) Noida ‘fake encounter’: Heavy security has been deployed outside Fortis Hospital in Noida where Jitendra Yadav is being treated. (ANI/Twitter)

After a man was shot in the Noida Sector-122 by a sub-inspector on Saturday night, his family has alleged it was “a fake encounter.” Jitendra Yadav is currently being treated in Noida’s Fortis Hospital where security has been deployed. The victim’s family also alleged that caste row has led to firing. Four policemen have reportedly been suspended for allegedly being involved in the “fake encounter”.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Love Kumar told ANI that the cops involved in the shooting have been suspended. “The four policemen have been suspended with immediate effect. We have seized service revolver of the sub-inspector who fired the gun shots and sent him to jail,” he said, adding that the incident was not an “encounter”.

“Prima facie it looks like case of personal enmity. During the probe it was found that the trainee sub-inspector knew the elder brother of the man who was shot,” Kumar told ANI. “Besides sending the accused trainee sub-inspector to jail, the role of other three policemen, two constables and a sub-inspector, is being investigated. All four of them remain suspended.” Kumar also revealed that there had been some argument between Yadav and the cop leading to the incident.

The allegation of a “fake encounter” by the victim’s family comes at a time when Uttar Pradesh is witnessing an increasing number of police encounters. On Saturday too, a cop and a criminal were injured in an encounter in Saharanpur whereas exchange of fire in Sitapur injured another alleged criminal.

Observing the rising number of police encounters, a Congress delegate led by state-unit president Raj Babbar met Governor Ram Naik on January 25 asking him to look into the situation. The party also said: “Instead of creating fear in the mind of criminals, fake encounters were taking place in the state just to earn a name. A child in Mathura died during such encounter.”

The delegation requested the Governor to intervene so “a feeling of security” is instilled in the minds of women, Dalits, minorities, farmers as well as youths. “We wanted to point out that police have lost their credibility in the state. Gunshots are heard everywhere. While criminals are (committing crimes) openly, it is the innocents, who are being killed in encounters,” alleged Babbar. Read more here.

