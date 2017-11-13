Top Stories
Noida Sector-18 accident: Pregnant woman out for shopping run over by car driven by minor

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 13, 2017 10:21 am
Noida accident, Pregnant woman dead, Car crashes into pregnant woman, Noida Sector 18 crash, Car rams into pregnant woman, Minor driver, Noida news, Delhi news The accident took place on Sunday evening in Noida Sector 18. (Source: ANI)

A car being driven by a minor parking attendant ran over a 26-year-old pregnant woman on Sunday evening in Noida Sector 18, killing her instantly. The woman’s husband is reportedly in a critical condition.

Noida police said the accused has been arrested and the car has been seized. Meanwhile, relatives of the deceased demanded strict action against the accused.

Police said the parking attendant had lost control of the car that he was pulling out of the parking lot and crashed into the couple.

“The couple was out for shopping on Sunday evening in the market of Noida Sector-18, when a parking attendant, who lost control of his car, rammed into them,” Shevtambar Pandey, Circle Officer (CO) of Noida Police, told ANI. He said the police have launched an investigation into the matter.

