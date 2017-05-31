Noida murder: 23-year-old engineer shot dead in apartment basement, incident caught on CCTV, say reports

Anjali Rathore was followed by the attacker inside the basement of her building where she was shot dead. (Representational Image) Anjali Rathore was followed by the attacker inside the basement of her building where she was shot dead. (Representational Image)

A 23-year-old trainee software engineer was shot dead inside her apartment in Noida’s Sector 62 on Wednesday, India Today reported. Anjali Rathore was reportedly working for a top mobile manufacturing company and the entire incident was caught on CCTV installed in the parking area of her Shatabdi Vihar residence.

According to India Today, Rathore was followed by the attacker inside the basement of her building. CCTV images showed the attacker shooting at the 23-year-old who tried to duck for cover. Rathore, who hailed from Yamunanagar in Haryana, was rushed to Fortis Hospital nearby where doctors declared her dead.

Police said that Rathore shared her flat with six other women. Her roommates informed police that Rathore had reportedly received a call from her male friend in the morning following which she went to the basement, where she was shot. Police suspect the man to be behind the murder and have registered a case.

