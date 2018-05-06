Noida: 19-year-old hires men to kill father, held

According to police, the plot to kill his father — involving three men and a contract of Rs 10 lakh — was allegedly hatched by Mukeem in March According to police, the plot to kill his father — involving three men and a contract of Rs 10 lakh — was allegedly hatched by Mukeem in March

More than a month before Abir (40) was shot dead outside his shop in Noida’s Sector 78 on April 13, he had beaten up his 19-year-old son, Mukeem. Abir got angry after his son had asked him for money to fill petrol in his motorcycle. On Friday evening, police arrested Mukeem for allegedly hiring men to kill his father.

According to police, the plot to kill his father — involving three men and a contract of Rs 10 lakh — was allegedly hatched by Mukeem in March.“Mukeem used to work with his father, who ran a scrap business at his shop in Sector 78. During questioning, Mukeem said that he would help his father with the accounts. He would ask him for pocket money but he was never given enough to cover his personal expenses,” said Pankaj Pant, Station House Officer, Noida Sector 49 police station.

In March, police said Mukeem asked his father for money to go out with his friends at which Abir got furious and scolded him. “Mukeem told us that his father had scolded and beaten him up several times in the past. He said that he had needed money to go out with his friends and for petrol. That day, too, Mukeem was beaten up by his father. Mukeem said he then made a plan to kill him. That is when he met a man named Moin and confided in him,” Pant added.

Police said Moin told Mukeem that he knew a couple of men who could help him carry out his plan — if he paid Rs 10 lakh for the job.

“Mukeem said his father kept cash in a locker at home, which he had access to. He had planned to take the money and pay the men once the job was done. After Abir’s murder, however, Mukeem’s mother was in mourning and occupied the room which had the locker. As a result, he was not able to pay the three men,” Pant said.

Police said the FIR lodged at Sector 49 police station by Abir’s relative had not named his son as a suspect. Instead, the family had alleged that other scrap dealers in the area were behind the murder.

“As our investigation in the case progressed, we became suspicious of Mukeem’s role. On Friday, we received a tip-off that those behind Abir’s murder, including his son, are likely to assemble in the Sector 78 shop near Elite Green. Our team reached the spot and nabbed three of the four suspects. The fourth person is on the run. The other accused who have been arrested are Moin, Ashu and Waseem — all residents of Ghaziabad,” said the SHO.

