Nod to fencing in ‘feasible’ stretches along Pak, Bangladesh borders: Kiren Rijiju

MOS Home Kiren Rijiju.

The government has approved barbed wire fencing in all “feasible stretches” along the borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday. In addition, a stretch of 10 km has also been approved for a barbed wire fence along the border with Myanmar, Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said in response to a written question. “All feasible stretches along international borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh have been approved for erection of barbed wire fence,” he said.

Rijiju said the area of responsibility of 382 BOPs (border outposts) along the Indo-Bangladesh and Indo-Pakistan borders have been assessed as vulnerable.

This has been done on the basis of incidents of crimes related to smuggling of cattle, phensedyl and FICN (fake Indian currency note) as well as illegal migration and attacks on BSF personnel by miscreants.

The total sanctioned length of fence along the Indo-Bangladesh border is 3,326 km. Of this, 2,746.44 km has been completed and the balance ‘ongoing’ work on encumbrance free stretches of land is targeted for completion by March 2019, he said.

