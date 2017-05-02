Nod for fireworks at Thrissur Pooram

The stage is set for the traditional display of fireworks at the famous Thrissur Pooram with the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation giving its nod for the show.

This year’s show of light sound and visuals is next Saturday. However, according to the organisers, the Chief Controller of Explosives has put restrictions on the use and size of certain firecrackers. Use of potassium chloride and dynamite has been banned. Security would be enhanced and the display would be held under the eye of experts.

Thiruvambady temple committee secretary Prof Madhavan Kutty said the new directive has cleared uncertainty over the conduct of the festival.

The fireworks have for long been an attraction here. But the fire tragedy at Puttingal temple in Kollam last year, in which over 100 people died, had brought the Pooram under the scanner.

