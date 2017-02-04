Nobody feels safe in UP: Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal Piyush Goyal

Against the backdrop of the murder of a businessman’s son in Meerut and a trader here, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday slammed the ruling SP on the law and order situation, claiming “nobody feels safe” in UP.

Asserting that law and order has deteriorated, and “goonda raj” is prevailing, he told mediapersons: “The situation is such that women and businessmen are the worst victims.”

The minister, who was in Lucknow, visited the family of trader Shravan Sahu, who was shot dead in a busy market in Saadatganj on Wednesday. Sahu was pursuing his son’s murder case, in which the alleged role of several policemen are under scanner.

Lucknow SSP Manzil Saini has recommended a CBI investigation into Sahu’s murder on the request of his family. Goyal assured the family that the Centre will order a CBI probe immediately after state government sends a recommendation.

BJP national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav said the party has called on the EC to remove the UP DGP in view of the prevailing law and order situation. The party has also given the EC a list of sensitive polling stations in the state, he added.