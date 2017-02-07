Appeal to people involved to understand its significance, police probe initiated: Kailash Satyarthi

Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi. Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi.

Nobel laureate and social activist Kailash Satyarthi on Tuesday said his prize belonged to the country and its children as he appealed to the conscience of people involved in the theft to understand its significance. “Appeal to conscience of people involved to understand its significance and not get distracted by its monetary value,” said Satyarthi.

Several items belonging to Satyarthi were stolen as the Nobel laureate’s home in Greater Kailash’s Aravali Apartments was broken into, DCP South East Delhi confirmed. According to PTI, the Nobel citation was allegedly stolen from the house. The child rights activist, who won the peace prize in 2014, had shared it with Malala Yousafzai from Pakistan.

READ: Kailash Satyarthi’s house burgled, Nobel citation stolen

“A police probe has been initiated and I have complete faith in the authorities and the legal bodies of our country,” added Satyarthi today.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd