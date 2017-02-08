No whiff of BJP in air, let alone a storm: Akhilesh hits back at Modi

PM Narendra Modi and Akhilesh Yadav. (File) PM Narendra Modi and Akhilesh Yadav. (File)

“No whiff of BJP in air, let alone a storm,” Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav today said as he hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his jibe at the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance for the state assembly polls.

During an election rally in Aligarh on Sunday, PM Modi had remarked that the BJP “storm” had forced Chief Minister Yadav to desperately seek the help of anything, “even a pole”, to retain power. Addressing a rally here, Akhilesh hit out at Modi, saying, “Not a whiff of BJP is to be seen in the air, they are talking about a wave.”

Training guns against arch-rival BSP, he cautioned the minority community voters against voting for the Mayawati-led party, which he said has thrice formed government in the state with support of BJP.

On tie-up with Congress, he said, “If hearts are big, friendships can last long. SP has a big heart and has given more seats to Congress.”

He also said that if SP retains power in UP, it would work on improving law and order in the state. UP will go to polls in seven phases between February 11 and March 8, while the counting of ballots will take place on March 11.