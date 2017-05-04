No vacancy, PM’s post ‘reserved’ for Modi till 2024, says Ram Vilas Paswan

Ram Vilas Paswan (Source: PTI/File Photo) Ram Vilas Paswan (Source: PTI/File Photo)

There is no vacancy for the prime minister’s post which is “reserved” for Narendra Modi till 2024, Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan asserted on Thursday flaying Shiv Sena for saying that the LJP chief had “forcefully” got a resolution moved in this regard at the last NDA meeting. In that meeting, the NDA constituents adopted the resolution to fight the 2019 general elections under Modi’s leadership. Paswan had put forth the proposal for fighting the elections under Modi and expanding the NDA’s base across the country. The proposal was accepted unanimously.

The LJP leader claimed that the Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ said he had forcefully got the resolution moved. “The Shiv Sena keeps on saying anything in its newspaper. Let them speak. But in the NDA, there is consensus that not only for 2019, the PM’s post is reserved for 2024 as well,” Paswan said during an interaction organised by the Press Club here. He said Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray was present at the meeting where the resolution was passed.

“Why is he saying that I proposed Modi’s name for 2019 election in the last NDA meet that we had. He was also present there. He was the third member to speak as an ally,” Paswan said. He expressed confidence that Modi would remain in charge till 2024. The Shiv Sena and the BJP are having a somewhat love-hate relationship.

On growing tensions in Kashmir, Paswan said bilateral talks with Pakistan will be of no help and the army should be given more powers to deal with the situation and give “a tit for tat response” to the neighbouring nation. “There is Pakistan-promoted terrorism. Who is dying? On the other side, children are killed, while this side our soldiers are attacked. After seeing the plight of our soldiers and their grief-stricken families, can we forgive them?

“I started believing now that solutions will not come out by holding bilateral talks. Our army should be given more powers. I don’t want any war but we should give a tit for tat response,” he said. On the NDA government’s achievements in three years, he said corruption has been curbed, more transparency brought in and several programmes including the food law successfully implemented.

