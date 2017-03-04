No urgent hearing of plea for probe into Kalikho Pul note: SC

The Supreme Court Friday declined to allow an urgent hearing of a PIL seeking independent probe into the alleged suicide of former Arunachal Pradesh CM Kalikho Pul and into the authenticity of the note that he left behind.

“Sorry. Declined,” said Chief Justice of India J S Khehar when advocate M L Sharma, who filed a PIL in his personal capacity, mentioned his case for listing. Sharma claimed that there was a “criminal conspiracy to defame the highest judiciary of the country”.

“There should be an independent probe into the alleged suicide note and the death of the former Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh,” he added.

Besides seeking an independent inquiry into the veracity of the note and circumstances leading to the alleged suicide of Pul, the petition has sought investigation into the role of a few lawyers who have been allegedly espousing the cause of Pul’s widow Dangwimsai Pul.

On February 23, Pul’s widow had withdrawn her letter for a probe into the allegations levelled in her husband’s purported suicide note against some former and serving persons holding constitutional posts and politicians.