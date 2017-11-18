No truck ferrying paralysed cow due to fear, Meerut woman seeks help from PM Modi, Amit Shah

A tweet by Jyoti Thakur to PM Narendra Modi. A tweet by Jyoti Thakur to PM Narendra Modi.

TWENTY-FOUR-YEAR-OLD Jyoti Thakur is in an unusual predicament. Her seven-year-old cow is paralysed and has to be taken to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly for treatment. Fearing attack by cow vigilantes, no truck driver is ready to ferry the cow from Meerut to the IVRI over 200 km away.

Since November 13, Thakur has been seeking help on Twitter from PM Narendra Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Textile Minister Smriti Irani and BJP president Amit Shah. She is yet to receive a response from any of them.

Thakur, an MBA who works for a private firm in Bengaluru, is currently at her native Lala Mohammadpur village in Meerut’s Kankarkheda area. “No one has given any me assurance. We are helpless,” said Thakur, adding she is not able to return to work because of the situation.

Thakur said that her cow, Moni, fell ill on October 28. A private veterinary doctor treated Moni, but two days later the cow suddenly fell down. “She was taken to the government veterinary hospital… when there was no significant improvement… doctors advised us to take Moni to the IVRI, as they don’t have facilities for X-ray and any specialised treatment unit,” she added.

“… local truck drivers and transporters refused… They said that there is a threat of attack by cow vigilantes… they beat up drivers and cleaners…,” Thakur said.

Thakur called up the animal husbandry department and Meerut Chief Veterinary Officer (CVO) Dr Arvind Singh. Both expressed helplessness in making arrangements. On Thursday, Thakur met District Magistrate Sameer Verma, but to no avail.

CVO Singh said, “The animal’s rear part is paralysed and doctors are treating her. We cannot help the owner arrange a vehicle because we don’t have such facility.”

Meerut district transport association president Gaurav Sharma said, “These anti-social elements (cow vigilantes) thrash the driver and cleaner even after they show proper documents… people have started avoiding transporting animals.” “The government has not made any arrangement to ensure that vehicles that carry cows and its progeny feel safe,” said Arun Awasthi, UP Truck Operators and Transport Association president. The District Magistrate was not available for comment.

