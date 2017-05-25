No trace of missing Sukhoi on second day of search

An Indian Air Force Sukhoi-30 Fighter Jet with 2 pilots on board went missing near Tezpur in Assam . (Source: PTI Graphics) An Indian Air Force Sukhoi-30 Fighter Jet with 2 pilots on board went missing near Tezpur in Assam . (Source: PTI Graphics)

SEARCH FOR the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter plane that went missing with two pilots on board continued on Wednesday, a day after it lost radar and radio contact near the China border within less than an hour of its take-off from the Indian Air Force base in Tezpur.

A C-130 aircraft with an electro-optical payload and a number of Advanced Light Helicopters were pressed into service on Wednesday over a large tract in West and East Kameng districts. Guwahati-based Defence PRO Lt Col Suneet Newton said four ground parties of the IAF personnel, nine parties of the Indian Army and two groups of police have been deployed to search the area.

