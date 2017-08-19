No threat to Constitution as long as Judiciary is independent: Justice Kurian

Justice Kurian said there is no sense of insecurity in the country among any section of the society. He, however, favoured a debate on political and secular moralism in the country in order to define the moral values and dispel issues like so-called sense of insecurity, apart from a similar open debate on media morals. (File Photo) Justice Kurian said there is no sense of insecurity in the country among any section of the society. He, however, favoured a debate on political and secular moralism in the country in order to define the moral values and dispel issues like so-called sense of insecurity, apart from a similar open debate on media morals. (File Photo)

Supreme Court judge Justice Kurian Joseph, said Saturday that as long as independent judiciary exists in India, there is no threat to the Constitution which guarantees safeguards to the citizens of India as a secular democratic republic. Speaking at a lecture series- ‘Different Facets of Indian Constitution’, organized at Himachal Pradesh High Court by State Legal Services Authority, Justice Kurian said, “The Indian constitution is strong enough to protect the citizens’ rights. The secular character of the Constitution, brought in its preamble with 42th amendment in 1976 has a far reaching significance.”

Replying to questions from the audience which included High court lawyers, law students, civil society members and judges –beside retired judges, Justice Kurian said that the constitution can’t be challenged by the religious fundamental groups— whosoever they may be, as long as Indian judiciary was independent and discharging its functions.

The Supreme Court judge spoke at length about secularism as defined in the constitution which recognises the religious rights of the citizens and fosters brotherhood, thereby, making India a strong nation.

In reply to a specific question, Justice Kurian said there is no sense of insecurity in the country among any section of the society. He, however, favoured a debate on political and secular moralism in the country in order to define the moral values and dispel issues like so-called sense of insecurity, apart from a similar open debate on media morals.

“Indian constitution also ensures the overall progress of every citizen of the country. The secular feature of Indian constitution makes it clear that the state has no religion and every citizen has the right to freedom of religion. The beauty of the Indian society is that down the centuries it has welcomed every religion and community and even in those times, India was a secular state”, the Supreme Court judge was quoted as saying.

The Supreme Court judge strongly favoured the imparting of the moral education in the school as part of the curriculum.

Justice Kurian said that the judiciary must be impartial and justice must be delivered with a human touch. The judiciary should reach to the periphery where a large section of society needs justice. Even after 70 years of independence, 2/3rd of the citizens of India having legal grievances do not have access to justice.

In his welcome address, Justice Sanjay Karol, Acting Chief Justice remembered the tenure of Justice Kurian as the Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh as ‘Ram Rajya’. Justice Sanjay Karol said that a judge’s role is not just to deliver judgments- “Our actions, judicial or otherwise, must touch the lives, heart, and soul of every living being.”

The dignitaries present at the lecture included Justice Rajiv Sharma , a senior judge at Uttrakhand High Court, judges of Himachal Pradesh High Court, former judges and Advocate general Shrawan Dogra.

