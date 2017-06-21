No threat to Amarnath Yatra: Syed Ali Shah Geelani

Syed Ali Shah Geelani (File Photo) Syed Ali Shah Geelani (File Photo)

At a time when 200 companies of security personnel are set to be deployed in Kashmir for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, Hurriyat chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani has said that there is no threat to the yatra and stressed that “pilgrims are our guests”.

Owing to a rise in militancy-related incidents, security agencies decided to increase arrangements for the yatra, a route of which passes through south Kashmir. Geelani said a misinformation campaign had been launched against the people of Kashmir. “Pilgrims are our guests,” he said. “People in Kashmir have always been friendly with yatris. Kashmiri people have never been against any religion, but are only fighting for their legitimate rights.’’

