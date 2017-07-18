‘No threat from Pakistan DGMO during telephonic talk’

The telephonic conversation between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan on Monday, about increasing tensions on the LoC, did not include any threat from either side. (Representational Image) The telephonic conversation between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan on Monday, about increasing tensions on the LoC, did not include any threat from either side. (Representational Image)

The telephonic conversation between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan on Monday, about increasing tensions on the LoC, did not include any threat from either side, official sources told The Indian Express. Pakistani newspaper Dawn had reported that in his unscheduled hotline conversation with the Indian counterpart, Pakistan DGMO Major General SS Mirza said that “while we don’t want to go down the path where we start choking each other’s supply lines; however, any such recurrence will invoke more strong and effective measures from Pakistan’s side”.

Sources said that this was not a threat to cut off supply lines, in which India holds a distinct advantage on the LoC, it was only meant by the two sides to dissuade the other side from further escalation. Any escalation, sources said, both sides reiterated will be retaliated strongly by either side.

The statement issued by the defence ministry on Monday noted the Indian DGMO as “making it clear” to his Pakistani counterpart that the Indian Army was “sincere in its effort of maintaining peace and tranquillity” along the LoC, provided “reciprocity” from Pakistan.

The situation on the LoC has been tense following the terror strike at Uri last year, and the surgical strikes launched by Indian special forces on terror launch pads in Pakistan occupied Kashmir. Pakistan claims that there have been more than 500 violations of the ceasefire on the LoC this year.

