No, this is not the Rajkot airport, but the city’s new bus terminal

The new Rajkot interstate bus terminal is being built at a cost of a whooping Rs 150 crore.

If you thought that the picture above is of a swanky airport in a foreign country, you are wrong. This photo is an artist’s impression of an interstate bus terminal set to come up in Gujarat’s Rajkot. The terminal is being built at a cost of a whooping Rs 150 crore, the bhoomi-pujan for which was done Saturday. The complex will be modeled like an airport. Being built for interstate buses run by the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC), the bus terminal will have state-of-the-art facilities, such as restaurants, theatres, a mall, etc.

According to reports, the stand, which will be built in place of the existing terminal, will be eight-storeyed. It will be equipped with CCTV cameras for surveillance and GPS system. Travelers will be able to keep themselves entertained with cable televisions which the state government is planning to install across the complex. The complex will have underground parking too.

The terminal will have a single bus stand, which will be on the ground floor and have parking space for a total of 20 buses. From the first floor onwards will be shops, offices, cinemas and other facilities for passengers. As of now, the terminal plays host to almost 1200 buses per day.

