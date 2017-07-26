No third Rajya Sabha term for Sitaram Yechury, says CPM

Sitaram Yechury is an MP from West Bengal. (File) Sitaram Yechury is an MP from West Bengal. (File)

Sitaram Yechury will not return to the Rajya Sabha after his term ends next month. The CPM’s Central Committee, its highest decision-making body, Tuesday rejected the West Bengal party unit’s proposal for a third term for the CPM general secretary in Upper House. The proposal was voted upon and defeated, said sources.

The Bengal unit’s proposal came after the Congress leadership conveyed that it was willing to give up its claim for a Rajya Sabha seat from the state and back Yechury if the CPM fielded him.

Tuesday’s development will worsen the power struggle in the CPM ahead of the party’s triennial Party Congress next year. Many in the party had been viewing the episode as a virtual trial of strength for the pro- and anti-Yechury camps. The decision means that the anti-Yechury camp, which has come to be represented by the Kerala unit, continues to have an upper hand, both in the Politburo and the Central Committee.

The Central Committee has 91 members, besides 10 special and permanent members. While it is not clear how many members attended the meeting Tuesday, at least one CPM leader said that around 50 members voted against the proposal for a third term for Yechury, while 30 voted for it. Yechury had made it known earlier that he would not seek a third term as it would be in violation of the party norm.

The Politburo had earlier rejected the Bengal unit’s proposal of taking the Congress’s support to send Yechury to Rajya Sabha, arguing that this would violate the two-term norm for CPM Rajya Sabha MPs and the “party line” of not entering any electoral understanding with Congress.

Of the six Rajya Sabha seats which are going to fall vacant in Bengal, TMC has the strength to win five. Neither the Congress nor the Left has the numbers to win the sixth on its own.

In the 294-member House, a candidate needs 42 votes to win. While the Left has 33 members, the Congress strength has come down to 39 from 44.

