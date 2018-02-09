No takeover of temple trusts that run into financial trouble: Karnataka government

Facing criticism from the BJP and the JDS over a notification that sought public opinion on a proposal for the state to take over temple trusts that run into financial trouble, the Congress government in Karnataka has decided to backtrack on the move.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told the state legislature on Thursday that the government was not looking at taking over temples, mutts and religious institutions. “A wrong message should not go out, so I have asked for withdrawal of the announcement. The question of the government taking over mutts or temples does not arise at all,’’ Siddaramaiah said.
The notice sought views from the public on bringing religious institutions of Hindus, Jains, Buddhists and Sikhs under the purview of the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act, 1997.
“This shows the anti-Hindu attitude of the government,’’ state BJP president B S Yeddyurappa said on Thursday. JDS state president H D Kumaraswamy said it was distressing to hear that the government would move to take over temples and mutts.
The seer of the Pejawer Mutt Vishweshwara Thirtha Swami said he would not like to be associated with a government-aided mutt.
The notice said suggestions were needed to frame a law for the administration of temples, mutts and other institutions.
- Feb 9, 2018 at 3:59 amBJP should make an election promise that all money collected in temples is used only for Hindu religious cause and like that only money collected in India in Churches and Masjids will be used for religious cause of christians/muslims with complete ban on money coming from abroad of foreign origin people. Only PIOs should be allowed to contribute to religious cause inside India. Same should be compelled to be said by other political parties. Let this become one of the election issues. No NGO with foreign funding should be alowed in religious arena, especually of conversion, private TV propaganda etc.Reply
- Feb 9, 2018 at 3:24 amConsider the year 2002. Karnataka State Govt received around Rs 720 crore from 251,000 temples. But only Rs 100 crore was returned to the temples while rest of the funds collected from temples were used for other purposes including funding of Rs 500 crore for madrassas Haj subsidy and Rs 100 crore for Churches. This is Hindu people donating for temples ! Wake up Hindus.Reply