No tarmac access for Lalu, Rabri at Patna airport

The revocation comes at a time when Lalu and his family are under CBI scanner for their alleged role in a corruption case during his term as a railway minister. The revocation comes at a time when Lalu and his family are under CBI scanner for their alleged role in a corruption case during his term as a railway minister.

Rashtriya Janata Dal National President Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi (both former Bihar chief ministers), who were permitted to take their vehicles right on to Patna airport’s tarmac to board their flights, will now have to do so through the conventional channel after the Central government withdrew the permission.

In a letter to the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) on Friday, the civil aviation ministry informed the agency that the government has decided to revoke permission granted in 2009 allowing the couple’s vehicles to drive up to the tarmac.

“It has now been decided that the permission accorded to Shri Lalu Prasad Yadav and Smt Rabri Devi vide the AVSEC order No 13/2009 dated 1/08/2009 maybe withdrawn forthwith,” the ministry noted in the letter. “BCAS is accordingly requested to take immediate action to issue necessary instructions in this regard to all concerned, so as to ensure implementation of the aforesaid decision …,” the letter added.

The revocation comes at a time when Lalu and his family are under CBI scanner for their alleged role in a corruption case during his term as a railway minister. Generally, vehicles of state chief ministers are allowed to be driven up till the tarmac at the airports of state capitals for boarding and alighting the aircraft. However, the privilege of having the cars driven up till the tarmac at all the airports in the country is restricted to a handful of individuals. Till 2011, these included only the President, Vice-President and Prime Minister. But that year, the Centre allowed all former civil aviation ministers who are still serving as union ministers.

Apart from these, from time to time, depending on health and security reasons, other important individuals have also been allowed vehicular access to the tarmac. These include former Andhra Pradesh CM K Rosaiah owing to his ill health, and former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa because of security reasons.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App