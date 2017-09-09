No talks without Assam independence on agenda: ULFA leader Paresh Barua

ULFA leader Paresh Barua (File) ULFA leader Paresh Barua (File)

ULFA’s anti-talks faction leader Paresh Barua on Friday reiterated his group’s stand of not responding to any peace initiatives unless the Central government considers “independence of Assam” as part of the agenda. “We do not want to participate in any form of peace talks unless the government of India is willing to take the (issue of) independence of Assam into consideration and practise it in their constitution,” the self-styled “Major General” who is also known as Paresh Asom, said in a statement.

Barua was responding to an appeal by Ravi Shankar, who speaks on the Art of Living, asking the ULFA faction and other rebel groups to take part in peace talks. “You have repeatedly asked us to join the false, biased and ridiculous peace talks held by the Indian government. We would like to decline your request again to join the ‘mainstream’ peace talks because we only follow the revolutionary stream that will lead to an independent Asom,” Barua said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App