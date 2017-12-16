No Sunny Leone please: Karnataka HM recommends Bharatanatyam instead

Bringing people like Sunny Leone to Bengaluru will only corrupt the minds of men and women, and lead them to behave inappropriately,” said Harish, the leader of the protesters. Bringing people like Sunny Leone to Bengaluru will only corrupt the minds of men and women, and lead them to behave inappropriately,” said Harish, the leader of the protesters.

In a move that would encourage the right-wing groups and arm-twisting politics, the Karnataka government has refused permission to allow Bollywood actor Sunny Leone to perform at an event on the eve of New Year in Bengaluru. Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy has backed the claims made by the members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, which alleged that allowing Sunny to perform in the city posed a threat to Kannada culture.

“I have told the police commissioner not to give permission for Sunny Leone event,” he told Mirror Now. “They have taken permission to conduct a programme let them hold cultural activities like music, or Bharatanatyam not this (Sunny’s performance).

He added that the organisers can go ahead with the event as planned earlier so long they take out the performance of Sunny from the schedule.

The pro-Kannada and other fringe groups in Karnataka had been opposing the upcoming ‘Sunny Night in Bengaluru NYE 2018’ event for the past several days now. On Friday, the protests in Bengaluru stepped up with the members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Yuva Sene burning posters of Sunny. They claimed that they know her “history” and she did not represent the Indian culture.

The demonstrators alleged that Sunny’s performance would pave way for sexual misconduct among the public. “We have all seen what happened at MG Road and Brigade Road on December 31 last year. Bringing people like Sunny Leone to Bengaluru will only corrupt the minds of men and women, and lead them to behave inappropriately,” said Harish, the leader of the protesters.

The organisers, however, tried to pacify the protesters by saying the New Year bash had been planned keeping in mind the sensibilities of Kannada people. “Being a Kannadiga myself, I have ensured the standard of the show is representative of Bengaluru’s culture. Even though, Sunny Leone got a lot of offers to dance on New Year’s Eve, she chose to come here, as Bengaluru and Hyderabad are her favourite places. This is a family programme and the culture of the state is not being disrespected,” said an organiser.

