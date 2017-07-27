No stopping Radha Mohan Singh’s speech, Opposition walks out

Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh (File) Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh (File)

A LONG-WINDING speech by Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh irked the Opposition members so much that they walked out of the Rajya Sabha and did not return till the minister finished. It made no difference to the minister who continued speaking for 20-odd minutes, in the presence of only BJP members, before giving in to repeated requests from the Deputy Chairperson to stop.

Singh, who was replying to a discussion initiated by Congress’s Digvijaya Singh on the agrarian situation and incidents of farmer suicides, spoke for almost 90 minutes in total. As he reeled out past and present budget numbers, and statistics pertaining to various programmes of his ministry, restless Opposition members began making noises and requested him to conclude.

Even Deputy Chairperson P J Kurien got impatient. At one point, he even threatened to switch his mike off. “There should be propriety. You cannot go on like this. It is already one hour and ten minutes. I will have to say ‘nothing will go on record’ and you should not make me do that,” he said. The minister continued with the speech even amidst these warnings.

The Opposition was apprehensive of such a long speech right from the start, considering that the Agriculture Minister had given a similar dragging reply in the Lok Sabha a few days ago on the same subject. Even before Singh began speaking, Jairam Ramesh of the Congress stood up and sought to know how long the minister intended to speak, to which Kurien said he would have to limit it to one hour.

At one point, when Singh cited numbers to show that the farmer suicides were going down, former minister Praful Patel interrupted him. “Why are you bringing in suicide numbers? This is not good. You were making a good speech. I am only trying to help you,” he said.

Digvijaya Singh said suicide numbers and all other data were already public. “Please don’t go into statistics. The question is why are the farmers so agitated?” he said.

However, the minister continued with his prepared reply which included comparisons of money allocated and spent over the years in different programmes meant for farmers. After one more attempt to cajole the minister to come to the point, with a few MPs even pleading with folded hands, the Opposition members walked out. The watched from outside till he finally finished before coming back in. “I guess it was my mistake to have asked for this discussion. I request the minister to make a similar speech at Jantar Mantar in front of the agitating farmers,” Digvijaya Singh said.

