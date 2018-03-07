No state or win is small, Tripura a big, ideological victory: Narendra Modi to party MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with veteran leader L K Advani and External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj at the BJP Parliamentary Meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: Anil Sharma) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with veteran leader L K Advani and External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj at the BJP Parliamentary Meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: Anil Sharma)

Calling it an “ideological victory” for the BJP in Tripura, and terming the wins in Nagaland and Meghalaya as “big wins”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked party MPs at a Parliamentary Party meeting to not belittle the significance of the victory in Tripura.

“Tripura was considered a bastion of Marxism for the last 25 years. This is an ideological victory,” a BJP MP who was part of the meeting quoted Modi as saying. “The Prime Minister also remembered RSS workers who have been killed in political violence in Kerala,” the MP said.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar quoted Modi as saying that the Left’s politics was underpinned by violence and hate, and that people have rejected it across the world. Communism is finished across the world and is on the verge of oblivion in India, the CPI(M)-led Left Front is now in power only in Kerala, Kumar said, quoting Modi.

Modi was greeted at the meeting with slogans of “Jeet hamari jaari hein, ab Karnataka ki baari hain (Our winning streak is on, a victory in Karnataka will come next)”.

Modi, sources said, spoke for nearly 15 minutes. Referring to “some comments” that played down Tripura as a small state that sends only two MPs to the Lok Sabha, he is said to have advised party MPs against ignoring the significance of the victory. “The PM said every win is important — every state is important — for the party. No win can belittled as a small achievement,” an MP present at the meeting said.

“In Tripura’s case, he said that the people have been yearning for change and was keen to see that the Left Front government of 25 years was replaced.”

The BJP MP said that Modi mentioned BJP winning one seat in the last Kerala Assembly election, which is seen as a message for the party’s leaders to take the state” seriously and sincerely”.

Saturday’s results are significant for the party after having lost the by-elections in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, which go to the polls later this year.

BJP president Amit Shah did not take part in the meeting since he was in Shillong to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new government. A coalition of regional parties and the BJP have come together to form a government in the state after the Congress, which was in power, could not muster support despite being the single-largest party.

Modi urged party MPs to live up to people’s expectations, and to take details of the Union Budget, which he said is aimed at building a new India, to the masses. Union minister Mansukh L Mandaviya gave a presentation on the main points that MPs will have to highlight about the Budget. The MPs were also given a 28-page small booklet on the Budget’s key points.

Ananth Kumar told the MPs that the Opposition cannot digest BJP’s “spectacular victories” and is thus disrupting proceedings in Parliament.

Sources said senior party leader Prabhat Jha explained at the meeting that the party lost the by-elections in Kolaras and Mungaoli in Madhya Pradeh, but with a reduced margin. The wins in the three Northeast states, where the BJP did not traditionally enjoy a support base, will keep the morale up for party workers in Karnataka, he is said to have told the party MPs.

A victory in Karnataka, BJP leaders said, will keep the momentum up for elections in MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

