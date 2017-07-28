No space for Islamic State, al Qaeda, says Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin

Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin on Thursday warned “defeatist elements”, who want to “launch Daesh (IS) like organisation in Jammu and Kashmir”. (Reuters Photo) Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin on Thursday warned “defeatist elements”, who want to “launch Daesh (IS) like organisation in Jammu and Kashmir”. (Reuters Photo)

Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin on Thursday warned “defeatist elements”, who want to “launch Daesh (IS) like organisation in Jammu and Kashmir”. He said there is no space for any international organisation “like Daesh (IS) and al Qaeda” in the state. “…some of our people, playing into the hands of our enemy, are trying to disrupt unity between people and the leadership and are trying to harm (our movement). We want to make it clear to them that they will not gain anything,” he said in a video statement in an apparent reference to Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind’s statement naming former Hizbul Commander Zakir Musa as its leader.

“I, for the last time, appeal to these elements, who are trying to start this new game that they should stay away from this confusing, disuniting and damaging effort,’’ he said without naming anyone. “The elements, whom we know, are intentionally or unintentionally playing into the hands of the enemy and trying to create confusion and rift.”

He added that “freedom loving people are misguided and confusion is created among them” in the name of shariah and martyrdom. “This is like serving the interests of the enemy,’’ he said.

Salahuddin said they have “credible reports that that Indian imperialist power is trying its last weapon’’. He claimed that they want to launch a Daesh like organisation in J&K with the help of paid agents.

“They want to spill blood and break mujahideen the way this so-called organisation (IS) spilled blood of Muslims in Syria, Palestine, Iraq, Libya, Turkey and Afghanistan. Wherever you look, they (IS) have spilled blood of Muslims; they have served the interests of the imperialists.”

Salahuddin insisted that their movement is fully indigenous and has no global agenda. “Neither there is need nor space for any international organisation whether it is Daesh, al Qaeda or any other outfit,’’ he said. He asked the people to remain vigilant and to support militants fighting the “Indian rule”. “I appeal the people of my nation, especially the youths, that they should remain vigilant of the conspiracies of India and keep their relations intact with organisation fighting against the Indian army. (They should) not become part of any global agenda,” he said.

Salahuddin said that they want to make is clear that their movement stands on three pillars: Islam, unity and freedom.

Separately, police sources said that they cannot authenticate veracity of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind’s statement circulated through WhatsApp that claimed Musa to be its leader. They added many of slain militant Burhan Wani’s associates have been killed while those alive are part of Hizbul Mujahideen except Musa, who enjoys support of around 10 militants in South Kashmir.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App