No solution if one makes up mind to hold someone guilty: Yogi Adityanath on Bulandshahr, Saharanpur incidents

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In his first public reaction after right-wing activists were recently accused of taking the law into their own hands, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Friday said that “if an individual has made up his mind to hold someone guilty, then there is no solution to the problem”.

He was responding to questions by mediapersons in Lucknow about the Saharanpur clash, in which an MP and a senior police officer were injured and the lynching of a Muslim man in Bulandshahr allegedly by Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV) activists.

“Agar koi vyakti apne manas ko banake rakh dega ki humko usko doshi banake rakhna hai toh uska koi samadhan nahin…. Peedit paksh ne is baat ko kaha ki koi sangathan nahi, balki wahan un logon ka aapsi vivad ka karan is incident ke peechhe ka karan hai (If an individual makes up his mind that I have to hold that person guilty then there is no solution to this…. The victim’s side in this case has said that there was no involvement of an organisation and instead, a personal dispute was behind this incident),” Adityanath said in presence of Union Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu.

He added that whether one accepts it or not, people have accepted changes that have been introduced in the state.

“In UP, for the last one-and-a-half months, the kind of change that has come… it might not be acceptable to you, but UP and the entire country has accepted it. Keeping law and order in mind, new avenues have been created for investment. Trust has been developed among the people and we say it with belief that every individual would be safe in Uttar Pradesh and there would be rule of law,” the CM said.

Regretting the state’s poor rating in ‘Swachh Survekshan-2017’, with only one city, Varanasi, figuring on the list of 100 clean cities of the country, the CM said nine of the 15 most dirty districts are in the state. “Although this survey was done before we came to power, our government has decided to work in this area and by December declare 30 districts open defecation-free. By October next year, the entire state will be declared open defecation free,” he claimed.

