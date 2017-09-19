No single incident of riot recorded in Uttar Pradesh since March, claims CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a press conference after releasing ‘white paper’ on completing six months in office, at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow on Monday. (PTI Photo) Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a press conference after releasing ‘white paper’ on completing six months in office, at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow on Monday. (PTI Photo)

There has not been a single incident of riot in the state, claimed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as he completes six months in office. “After March 2017, there hasn’t been a single incident of riot. Prior to that, we had seen cases of riots taking place in the state,” Adityanath was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Taking a jibe at the previous dispensation, CM Adityanath claimed that his government has removed jungle raj (law of the jungle) from the state. “It was priority to rid UP of jungle raj. Happy that hard work by ministers has instilled sense of confidence in people,” the chief minister said.

Listing out his government’s other initiatives, Adityanath said they will launch systematic drive which will help the government retrieve 1000 hectares of land which have been in the grips of land mafia since years. Besides, he said, his government has also started a system to provide tube wells and solar pumps to farmers for their welfare.

Earlier, in an interview to The Indian Express, Adityanath had claimed that criminals with political connections are having a tough time under his government. “There has been no riot in Uttar Pradesh in the last five months. There was only one case of kidnapping in Jhansi; the kidnapped businessman was freed and the abductors were neutralised. Criminals, who had earlier been active with the protection of politicians, are either leaving the state or are returning to jail because they are getting their bail cancelled,” Adityanath had said. READ the full interview of Yogi Adityanath

