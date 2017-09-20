Only in Express
  • No shortage of sugar, won’t allow prices to go up: Ram Vilas Paswan

No shortage of sugar, won’t allow prices to go up: Ram Vilas Paswan

"There is no shortage of sugar in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, major producing states. During the festival season, we will not allow prices to go up. We will ensure sugar rates remain stable," said Ram Vilas Paswan.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:September 20, 2017 5:15 pm
Ram Vilas Paswan, price of Sugar, Price of sugar news, Sugar Price news, Price of Sugar news, National Cooperative Consumers Cooperation, India news, National news, latest news Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan. (file photo)
Related News

The country has no shortage of sugar and the government will ensure retail prices of the sweetener remain stable during the ongoing festive season, Union Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Wednesday. At present, retail prices of sugar are ruling firm at Rs 43 per kg, slightly higher than Rs 40 a kg in the year-ago period, as per the data maintained by the consumer affairs ministry.

“There is no shortage of sugar in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, major producing states. During the festival season, we will not allow prices to go up. We will ensure sugar rates remain stable,” the food and consumer affairs minister told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

There is no supply crunch in the country and the government has allowed southern mills to import 3 lakh tonnes of raw sugar at a concessional duty of 25 per cent to augment domestic supplies during the festival season, Paswan said.

The country has a sugar stock of 27.7 million tonnes, which includes domestic production of 20.2 million tonnes in 2016-17 and 5,00,000 tonnes of imports and 7 million tonnes of last year’s stock, he added.

Earlier, addressing the annual general meeting of National Cooperative Consumers Cooperation (NCCF), Paswan said the cooperative has made a profit of Rs 3.15 crore in the 2016-17 fiscal, as against the loss of 7.02 crore.

He also emphasised on the need to strengthen cooperatives such as NCCF.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Most Read
    Express Adda
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Sep 20: Latest News