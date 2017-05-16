No shortage of funds for completing development works: Manohar Lal Khattar

Khattar said a budget provision of Rs one lakh crore has been made for development works in the state to ensure their completion in a timely manner. (Representational Image) Khattar said a budget provision of Rs one lakh crore has been made for development works in the state to ensure their completion in a timely manner. (Representational Image)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said there would be no shortage of funds for completion of development works. He stressed that the aim of the state government was to make Haryana financially sound and to undertake all-round development by preserving the historical heritage. “There would be no shortage of funds for completion of development works,” he said after inaugurating and laying foundation stones of 27 development works here worth about Rs 38 crore.

Khattar said a budget provision of Rs one lakh crore has been made for development works in the state to ensure their completion in a timely manner.

He said during the last two years, his government had made 3,600 announcements, of which 1,600 have been completed or were near completion.

“We will now execute the remaining announcements, which will be got completed this year. The state government is committed towards equitable development in the state and all works are being done with complete transparency,” he added.

