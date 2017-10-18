No security equipment installed in car, L-G writes to Arvind Kejriwal

The car was being used by AAP media coordinator The car was being used by AAP media coordinator

Days after the blue Wagon R, belonging to the AAP, was recovered from Ghazaibad, Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal Tuesday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying that as per Delhi Police’s status report, the car was parked about 100 metres from the authorised parking spot and that no security gear/equipment were installed in it.

The car, donated to the party by a UK-based party supporter, was used extensively by Kejriwal during his 20115 election campaign. It was reportedly stolen from outside the Delhi Secretariat last week.

After the car was reported stolen, Kejriwal had written to the L-G about the “deteriorating law and order” in the city. The L-G’s letter, written Tuesday, said Delhi Police had taken prompt action and recovered the car. It also said the CM should encourage people to park in designated spots and use safety gear.

“Delhi Police is regularly motivating and encouraging residents to install various safety gear/equipment viz. car alarm, steering wheel lock, gear lock, GPS tracker etc. in their vehicles and they are also being made aware to park their vehicle in the authorized parking sites only… Lt. Governor has expressed his hope that Hon’ble CM would not only cooperate with Delhi Police in its efforts to motivate, encourage and generate awareness among the residents of Delhi to park their vehicles in authorized parking sites and install security appliances/equipment, but also boost the morale of its policemen by appreciating their commendable efforts that led to the recovery of his stolen car within two days,” read a statement issued by the L-G office.

The car was being used by AAP media coordinator Vandana Singh. She said she was thankful that she got the car back.

