No secret understanding with TMC: BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya

BJP national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday dismissed the charge of any “secret understanding” with Trinamool Congress regarding Narada sting video case and said that law will take its own course. “The guilty will not be spared and there is no question of compromise on this issue”, he said when asked about the Left’s charge that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had reached a “secret understanding” with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to shield her party leaders whose name figured in the Narada case.

On Gorkha Janamukti Morcha’s opposition to the state government’s decision to make Bengali language compulsory upto class X in all schools in the state, Vijayvargiya said, “Since India is a country where several languages are spoken, the chief minister should consult all the stake-holders before taking a final call.

