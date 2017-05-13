No role in Ummer Fayaz’s killing, says Hizbul Mujahideen chief

Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin on Friday denied Jammu and Kashmir Police’s statement blaming three members of his outfit for Lt Ummer Fayaz’s killing. “Our militants are not involved in the murder of Lt Ummer Fayaz. Such a killing is condemnable,” he said in a statement to a local news agency.

He blamed “Indian agencies” for murdering the officer “from a pro-freedom family’’. He added that militants were being blamed for the murder to shield the “real face of the Indian agencies’’. Salahuddin claimed that India was trying to create groups like ISIS to defame militants. “There is no role of al-Qaeda, ISIS and Taliban in Kashmir’s freedom struggle.”

The police has released posters of three alleged Hizb men along with photographs and asked people to provide information about those responsible for Fayaz’s killing.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now